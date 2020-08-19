Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attempt to kill blowout in Baghjan oil well aborted by OIL

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Wednesday said that an attempt was made to kill the fire in Baghjan oil well by injecting killing fluids but the operation had to be suspended due to rupture of a casing valve.

ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:46 IST
Attempt to kill blowout in Baghjan oil well aborted by OIL
A file Photo of the site in Tinsukia, Assam.. Image Credit: ANI

Oil India Limited (OIL) on Wednesday said that an attempt was made to kill the fire in Baghjan oil well by injecting killing fluids but the operation had to be suspended due to rupture of a casing valve. "After successful capping, an attempt was made to kill the well by injecting killing fluids into the well. However due to the rupture of a casing valve the killing operation had to be suspended. In the meanwhile, several other options like drilling of relief wells are being actively evaluated. The state government has again been requested to allot land for drilling relief wells," OIL said in a release.

"A total of 2,756 families have been surveyed for assessment of damage for compensation till August 18 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia circle," it added. It further said: "Oil and Gas Production still continues to be affected due to forceful closure of few oil and gas wells connected to Baghjan EPS. Drilling and workover operation also continue to be affected at a few of the locations due to forceful closure of operation."

A total of 30,677 metric tonnes of crude oil and 72.21 million metric St cubic metres of natural gas have been lost respectively as a result of protests/blockades/ bandhs in and around the Baghjan area since May 27 due to the blowout. On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for kidnapping of Punjab resident in Jammu

Police have arrested two people for allegedly kidnapping a Punjab resident from a hotel in Jammu, officials said on WednesdaySunny Gill from Punjabs Ludhiana told police that he was staying at Hotel Ramada in Jammu when he was kidnapped by ...

Ecuador says some Chinese vessels near Galapagos have cut communications systems

Ecuadors armed forces said on Tuesday that dozens of vessels from a predominantly Chinese fishing fleet that is operating near the Galapagos Islands have turned off tracking systems to prevent monitoring of their activities. Of around 325 s...

UN: Committee drafting new Syria constitution meets Aug 24

The UN special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the 45-member committee charged with drafting a new constitution for the conflict-torn country will meet for the first time in nine months on August 24. Geir Pedersen told the Security...

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a 25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020