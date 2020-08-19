Navy sailor commits suicide
A 29-year-old naval sailor was found hanging in Colaba Naval Area in the early hours of Wednesday, said a defence spokesperson. "Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide. A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered," he said. "A case has been also registered with the local police," he added.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:51 IST
A 29-year-old naval sailor was found hanging in Colaba Naval Area in the early hours of Wednesday, said a defence spokesperson. "Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide.
A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered," he said. "A case has been also registered with the local police," he added.