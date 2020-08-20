Mumbai's water cut reduced to 10 per cent

As the water stock in the dams supplying water to the city improved to 85 per cent, the current 20 per cent water cut will be reduced to 10 per cent from August 21, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The civic body had imposed the 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai from August 5, as there was less than 50 per cent stock in seven lakes.

But the catchment areas of the dams received good rainfall in the past some days. Thane, Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation and villages that receive water supply from its dams will also benefit from reduced water cut, the BMC said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said the water cut was reduced to 10 per cent considering the festival season ahead. "The cut will be canceled entirely once the dams have 95 per cent water stock," Pednekar said.