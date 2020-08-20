Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR
Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on early hours of Wednesday bringing down the temperature to 27 degree Celsius.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 05:34 IST
Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on early hours of Wednesday bringing down the temperature to 27 degree Celsius.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi during the next 2 hours.
"20-08-2020; 0415 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Etah, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Gannaur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Bagpath during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted. (ANI)
ALSO READ
ADB approves USD 1 bn loan for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System
ADB approves $1bn loan to support Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit System in India
UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow
UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow
UP CM's nod to property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow