COVID-19 positive woman dies by suicide at Moradabad hospital

A COVID-19 positive woman allegedly died by suicide at the medical ward in Tirthankar Mahavir University in Moradabad district. The district administration has released a video of the incident, which occurred under suspicious conditions, in which a woman can be seen jumping out of a window.

Speaking about the incident to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday, "A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted at the TMU Medical ward. She died today. We are carrying out an investigation." The police officer said that they were informed us about the incident following which the police had secured the CCTV footage and are going through to it find out the reason behind the suicide.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)