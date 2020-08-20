Indore gets cleanest city of India tag for 4th time in a row

Indore gets cleanest city of India tag for 4th time in a rowPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:02 IST
Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively
The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 was announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony.
