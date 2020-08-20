Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Antibodies found in 29 per cent people in August sero-survey

Sero-prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 found in age group of less than 18 was 34.7 per cent, in 18-50 years 28.5 per cent and 31.2 per cent in 50 years and above, Jain said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:18 IST
COVID-19: Antibodies found in 29 per cent people in August sero-survey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Antibodies against COVID-19 infection have been found in 29.1 percent of people in the latest sero-prevalence survey in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Interacting with reporters, he said, 15,000 representative samples were taken in the August 1-7 survey from 11 districts here, and the next exercise will begin from September 1.

The sero-prevalence found in North East district was 29 percent, South district 27 percent, South East 33 percent, and New Delhi 24 percent, Jain said. There has been an increase of 6 percent to 50 percent in prevalence of antibodies among people in various districts compared to the prevalence found in the previous survey, he said.

Sero-prevalence of antibodies found in males was 28.3 percent, and in females 32.2 percent in the latest survey, the minister said. Sero-prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 found in the age group of less than 18 was 34.7 percent, in 18-50 years 28.5 percent and 31.2 percent in 50 years and above, Jain said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, sale of idols falls

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol makers in West Bengals Siliguri said the sales of Ganesha idols have dropped sharply this year due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner on August 22. Idol makers i...

Coronavirus gives German bicycle retailers a boost

The COVID-19 pandemic is giving German bicycle retailers a boost as consumers avoid public transport because of the risk of infection, the Ifo economic institute said on Thursday. The index for business sentiment among bicycle retailers ros...

Contempt case: SC refuses to entertain Prashant Bhushan's plea to defer hearing on sentence

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan seeking to defer the hearing on his sentence in a contempt of court matter, in which he was held guilty, till a review petition is filed and d...

Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr to star 'American Sole'

Actors Pete Davidson and OShea Jackson Jr are teaming up for the drama-comedy movie American Sole. The STXfilms project will follow two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020