COVID-19: Antibodies found in 29 per cent people in August sero-survey
Sero-prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 found in age group of less than 18 was 34.7 per cent, in 18-50 years 28.5 per cent and 31.2 per cent in 50 years and above, Jain said..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:18 IST
Antibodies against COVID-19 infection have been found in 29.1 percent of people in the latest sero-prevalence survey in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Interacting with reporters, he said, 15,000 representative samples were taken in the August 1-7 survey from 11 districts here, and the next exercise will begin from September 1.
The sero-prevalence found in North East district was 29 percent, South district 27 percent, South East 33 percent, and New Delhi 24 percent, Jain said. There has been an increase of 6 percent to 50 percent in prevalence of antibodies among people in various districts compared to the prevalence found in the previous survey, he said.
Sero-prevalence of antibodies found in males was 28.3 percent, and in females 32.2 percent in the latest survey, the minister said. Sero-prevalence of antibodies against COVID-19 found in the age group of less than 18 was 34.7 percent, in 18-50 years 28.5 percent and 31.2 percent in 50 years and above, Jain said.
