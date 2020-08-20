Residents evacuated Gurugram building after it bent on one side due to heavy rains

A four-storey building in Gurugram district of Haryana was vacated on Thursday after it bent on one side due to heavy downpour in the region, the police said.

The building is located in Sector 46 of Gurugram. The place where the building was situated was severely flooded. The roads were also waterlogged.

Earlier in the morning, a part of the road caved in near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram, following heavy rainfall. (ANI)