Veerappan's aide Bilvendran dies in hospital

An aide of slain forest brigand Veerappan, died at a government hospital in Mysuru late on Wednesday night. The 70-year-old Bilvendran was admitted to the KR Hospital in Mysuru 10 days ago due to neurological problems, according to sources in the Mysuru Central prison.

He was serving life imprisonment in the Mysuru Central Jail for the past 25 years for being part of the conspiracy to kill 22 people in a landmine blast at Palar on the Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border in April 1993. He was awarded capital punishment which was later commuted to life imprisonment, prison sources said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI PTI