Drug peddlers arrested, 70 kg poppy seized from vehicle in Udhampur

Drug peddlers arrested, 70 kg poppy seized from vehicle in UdhampurPTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:47 IST
Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested after 70 kg of poppy was seized from a vehicle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said
During a routine check, a police team stopped one vehicle for checking on the highway at Jakhani area on Wednesday evening, they said
During the search, 70 kg of poppy was found and two people identified as Beyant Singh and Sukhvinder Singh were arrested.
