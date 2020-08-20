Six terrorists killed in past four days include four most wanted ones: J-K DGP

Six terrorists have been killed in the past four days in Kashmir, out of which four were in the top ten wanted list, said Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Thursday. "In three operations over the last four days, six terrorists were killed, out of them, 4 were part of top ten in the list of terrorists in Kashmir. These operations are commendable and will certainly be a relief for people as Sajjad Haidar radicalised many youths," Singh told reporters here.

"In the operations at Kreeri, Baramulla, the top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander of north Kashmir, Sajjad Haider, along with his Pakistani counterpart Usman and a local accomplice Anayatullah were killed. Two-three groups used to work in the area, Sajjad's another friend, Naseeruddin alias Abu Saad, was also handling a group in the north Kashmir," Singh said at a press conference here. Adding that the success was because of the coordinated efforts of the Army, Jammy and Kashmir Police, among others he said, "Immediately after Sajjad was gunned down, Naseeruddin alias Abu Saad was given charge of north Kashmir, and his accomplice Danish used to work closely with him. But we were successful in stopping them."

Naseeruddin Lone, along with his accomplice, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Handwara of Kupwara district on Wednesday. Arms and ammunition in huge quantity were recovered from the two LeT terrorists. Inspector General (IG) Police, Vijay Kumar, said that the leadership structure of terrorists in Kashmir has been wrecked by the number of commanders being killed in the past few days.

The DGP further said, "Infiltration has dropped by almost fifty per cent, and there has also been a big drop in the number of local youth joining terrorist groups." He also noted another big achievement by the security forces operating in Kashmir in which they were able to bring back local terrorists and were attempting to put them back in the mainstream.

"In 2020 so far, we have brought back 16 kids who had become terrorists and made them meet their families to bring them back on track," he said.