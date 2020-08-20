Left Menu
ED records statement of director Rumi Jaffery in Sushant death PMLA case

The ED case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed on the basis of this FIR. Last week, the agency had also questioned Rajput's elder sister Meetu Singh.

Updated: 20-08-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:20 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday recorded the statement of film maker Rumi Jaffery in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. They said Jaffery reached the central probe agency's office at Ballard Estate here around 11:30 AM.

The director's statement, as per sources, is being recorded with regard to his reported plans of directing a movie with the late actor and the finances involved in this upcoming project. Jaffery has earlier been questioned by the Mumbai Police which is probing the death of the actor under the accidental death report (ADR) procedure.

Rajput (34), was found hanging at his home in a Bandra locality here on June 14.   Early this week, the agency had recorded the statement of Rajput's father K K Singh in this case. The father had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Bihar Police in Patna against Rajput's friend and live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her family members including mother Sandhya Chakraborty and brother Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

The Bihar police had lodged a criminal FIR based on the complaint. The ED case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed on the basis of this FIR.

Last week, the agency had also questioned Rajput's elder sister Meetu Singh. Rajput has four sisters.   The ED has also quizzed Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Rajput's business managers, chartered accountants, house workers, his friend and flat mate Siddharth Pithani in the case till now and their statements have been recorded under the PMLA.   The CBI had re-registered the Bihar police's FIR as a fresh case and named the same people as accused. The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to go ahead and launch its investigation in the case.

Singh has also alleged financial irregularities in his complaint to the police.  In the complaint, Singh alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Rajput's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor..

