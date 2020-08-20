Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leaders prevented from proceeding to slain Dalit leader’s village

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and other leaders of his party were on Thursday prevented from visiting the family members of slain Dalit head Satyamev Jayate of Basgaon village of Azamgarh district.

PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:50 IST
Cong leaders prevented from proceeding to slain Dalit leader’s village

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and other leaders of his party were on Thursday prevented from visiting the family members of slain Dalit head Satyamev Jayate of Basgaon village of Azamgarh district. With a heavy deployment of policemen, Lallu along with Rajya Sabha MP P L Punia and others were prevented from emerging from the Azamgarh Circuit House to proceed to the Basgaon village and were detained there itself, said Congress leaders.

UPCC chief Lallu alleged that the gates of the Circuit House were locked and policemen were deployed in large numbers to stop the Congress leaders from visiting the Dalit leader’s village. He launched a scathing attack on the government saying it has adopted an autocratic attitude by preventing people's representatives from visiting the bereaved family.

“The government is out to stop us from visiting the village. Had the number of policemen deployed here were used against criminals, the state would have been free of crime,” said Lallu. He added that he would visit the bereaved family irrespective of the consequences.

Rajya Sabha member Punia too lashed at the government saying that it was wrong to stop people representative from meeting the people. “I will raise this matter in the Parliament,” Punia said.

Interestingly many Congress leaders, seeking to visit the slain Dalit leader’s village, wore blue scarves, a colour representing the Bahujan Samaj Party. Though Congressmen remained tight-lipped over the choice of the colour of their scarves, UPCC media convenor Lalan Kumar asserted that “no party has the copyright over any colour”.

"No party has the copyright over any colour. Lalluji wore green mask. Has anyone any objection to it?” he asked “If Mayawati has any objection, let her issue a statement. She has not even visited the Dalit leader’s family so far. She is merely acting as a BJP spokesperson and assisting the saffron in the oppression of Dalits. In fact, it has always been the Congress which had been fighting for Dalits," said Lallan Kumar. On Friday , 42-year-old Dalit leader Satyamev Jayate alias Pappu, the village head of Basgaon in Tarwan area of Azamgarh district, was shot dead by some miscreants, triggering violence in the area.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

AAP to contest Uttarakhand assembly polls in 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, partys state in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya said on Thursday. As part of its election campaign, the AAP will raise development issues as it did ahead of the Delhi assembly ...

Jaishankar greets Hungary on National Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday conveyed his wishes to his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto and the government and people of Hungary on the occasion of the National Day.Jaishankar said he looks forward to further str...

Fate of migrants entwined in Brexit talks as EU holds out on deal

The European Union has so far rebuffed British calls for talks on a deal to allow London to send unwanted migrants back to Europe from 2021, and could use the issue as potential leverage in wider Brexit negotiations, diplomats and officials...

EPFO records 6.55 lakh net new enrolments in June

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO rose to 6.55 lakh in June from 1.72 lakh during May 2020, according to its latest payroll data, providing a perspective on employment in the formal sector amid the COVID-19 crisis. Provision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020