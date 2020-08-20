Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys mulls using India Post services for pan-India last-mile connectivity for consignment

The Railways is considering using India Post services for last-mile connectivity for consignment across the country, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said Thursday, after a pilot project was carried out by the Central Railways in Maharashtra.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:59 IST
Rlys mulls using India Post services for pan-India last-mile connectivity for consignment

The Railways is considering using India Post services for last-mile connectivity for consignment across the country, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said Thursday, after a pilot project was carried out by the Central Railways in Maharashtra. Earlier, the India Post Railway Parcel Service, a combined service of the Central Railway and India Post, was used for providing first and last-mile connectivity to send two ventilators from Nagpur to Mumbai during the coronavirus lockdown. The door-to-door service took 24 hours

“So, basically, it is a door-to-door delivery of service. The Central Railways has done a pilot project and we are planning to introduce this pan-India,” Yadav told a press briefing. “We are doing this in collaboration with the postal services. While they are doing the short distances -- the last and first mile connectivity --the Railways are on the longer route,” he said. The use of the postal service was envisaged by the Central Railways when individuals and commercial establishments were finding it difficult to move their large size consignments containing essential and other items during COVID19 lockdown. Keeping in view the special parcel trains being operated by the Central Railway, the Central Railway and Maharashtra Postal Circle came together by offering India Post Railway Parcel Service. India Post picks up the consignments from the premises of the customers and delivers to the consignee at destination through special parcel trains being operated by the Central Railway and Postal Mail Motor Service

Initially the service was between Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur stations which was expanded to Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik and Akola.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

AAP to contest Uttarakhand assembly polls in 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, partys state in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya said on Thursday. As part of its election campaign, the AAP will raise development issues as it did ahead of the Delhi assembly ...

Jaishankar greets Hungary on National Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday conveyed his wishes to his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto and the government and people of Hungary on the occasion of the National Day.Jaishankar said he looks forward to further str...

Fate of migrants entwined in Brexit talks as EU holds out on deal

The European Union has so far rebuffed British calls for talks on a deal to allow London to send unwanted migrants back to Europe from 2021, and could use the issue as potential leverage in wider Brexit negotiations, diplomats and officials...

EPFO records 6.55 lakh net new enrolments in June

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO rose to 6.55 lakh in June from 1.72 lakh during May 2020, according to its latest payroll data, providing a perspective on employment in the formal sector amid the COVID-19 crisis. Provision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020