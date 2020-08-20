Legislature session from Sept 21-30: Karnataka Minister

The next Karnataka legislature session will be held from September 21 to September 30, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Thursday. Stating that there was a compulsion to hold the session by September 23, Madhuswamy said the session will take place in Bengaluru.

"...We have fixed the date. The Chief Minister has authorised me to sit with council chairman and assembly speaker to decide the venue and other modalities," Madhuswamy told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The minister said he would hold a meeting with the council chairman and speaker to fix the guidelines for the next session. As per the rules, the session should take place within six months from the previous session.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the session could not take place since March 24 when it was adjourned sine die. Assembly speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri had even convened a meeting with officials a fortnight ago to decide on conducting the session.

He had even assigned a few officials to identify a suitable place including the Vidhana Soudha where the meeting can be organised. He was also not averse to holding it elsewhere in view of the mandate to ensure the safety of the members in view of the coronavirus scare.