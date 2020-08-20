Kidnapped girl rescued by police in J-K's Udhampur

Police have rescued a kidnapped girl and arrested the abductor in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. The girl's father had lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station that his daughter went missing on July 25, they said.

The police teams conducted searches at various locations but the abductor kept changing his location, the officials said. Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed the kidnapper and rescued the girl from Kanah area on Thursday, they said.

The kidnapper was identified as Ankush Kumar and the girl handed over to her family after after legal formalities, they said..