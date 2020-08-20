Kidnapped girl rescued by police in J-K's Udhampur
Police have rescued a kidnapped girl and arrested the abductor in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. The girl's father had lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station that his daughter went missing on July 25, they said. The police teams conducted searches at various locations but the abductor kept changing his location, the officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:03 IST
Police have rescued a kidnapped girl and arrested the abductor in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. The girl's father had lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station that his daughter went missing on July 25, they said.
The police teams conducted searches at various locations but the abductor kept changing his location, the officials said. Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed the kidnapper and rescued the girl from Kanah area on Thursday, they said.
The kidnapper was identified as Ankush Kumar and the girl handed over to her family after after legal formalities, they said..
ALSO READ
Kashmir in security lockdown on anniversary of abrogation of privileges
Forces in action, Jammu and Kashmir witnesses spike in arrest of terrorists, suspects post abrogation of Article 370
Curbs remain in place in Kashmir valley
Militants attack in Indian Kashmir as it locks down for anniversary
BJP celebrates first anniversary of revocation of J-K's special status in Kashmir