Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijayan's oppn to Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation shows double standards: Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan said on Twitter, "Pinarayi Vijayan's opposition to privatization of Thiruvananthapuram airport exposed the double standards of Kerala CM." "He is ok to have private airports at Calicut and Kannur with a mere 32.5 per cent and 30.16 per cent stakes for the state, but oppose the Centre's move with a better share for GoI (Government of India)," the Union minister added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:12 IST
Vijayan's oppn to Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation shows double standards: Muraleedharan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's opposition to Thiruvananthapuram airport's privatisation has exposed his double standards as 'private airports' already exist in Kannur and Calicut districts of the state, Union minister V Muraleedharan said on Thursday. Vijayan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the Union Cabinet's approval on Wednesday to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises through public private partnership (PPP) for a period of 50 years. On Twitter, Muraleedharan also criticised the Congress' opposition to the airport's privatisation.

"Kerala Congress' competitive opposition to development in Kerala is shocking. They support UPA's PPP based development of Delhi & Mumbai airports, but oppose the same now? Aren't you part of Congress?" asked the minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs. Mullappally Ramachandran, President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, said the move to privatise the Thiruvananthapuram airport was "deplorable".

The airports in Delhi and Mumbai were privatised using the PPP model during the first term of the United Progressive Alliance in 2006. The Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) owns and manages more than 100 airports, including the one in Kerala's capital city. Muraleedharan said on Twitter, "Pinarayi Vijayan's opposition to privatization of Thiruvananthapuram airport exposed the double standards of Kerala CM." "He is ok to have private airports at Calicut and Kannur with a mere 32.5 per cent and 30.16 per cent stakes for the state, but oppose the Centre's move with a better share for GoI (Government of India)," the Union minister added. In his letter, the Kerala chief minister has asked Modi to reconsider the decision as it would be "difficult" for the state to cooperate.

Kerala's repeated requests to entrust the airport management with the special purpose vehicle (SPV) in which the state government is the major stakeholder was also ignored, Vijayan stated. "In view of the unilateral decision taken by the government of India without giving credence to the cogent arguments put forward by the state government, it will be difficult for us to offer cooperation to the implementation of the decision, which is against the wishes of the people of the state," Vijayan said in the letter.

On Twitter, Muraleedharan said, "Why deprive people of Thiruvananthapuram their right to better services at the airport?" Development of the airport on the PPP model will be a game-changer, he said. "It will bring efficiency in service delivery, expertise, enterprise and professionalism,which will lead to the overall development of the city," he stated.

Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports, including these three - the other three being Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangalore - through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019. In July 2019, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal for leasing out Ahmedabad, Mangalore and Lucknow airports to Adani Enterprises.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq is open for U.S. business, prime minister says; Trump eyes oil prospects

President Donald Trump on Thursday said U.S. companies were involved in many prospects in Iraqs oil business, as Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi declared his country open for American business and investment.Trump told reporters bef...

TikTok removes 380,000 videos for violating hate speech policy

TikTok has removed more than 380,000 videos in the United States for violating its hate speech policy so far this year, the short-form video app said on Thursday.The app, owned by Chinas ByteDance, also said it banned more than 1,300 accoun...

Haryana records highest single-day spike of 996 COVID cases, tally reaches 50,926, 11 more die

Haryana on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 996 coronavirus cases, just a day after it recorded 994 infections, taking the total number of cases to 50,926, while the states death toll rose to 578 with eleven more COVID-19...

Odisha bags two cleanliness survey awards

Odisha on Thursday bagged two national awards in the central governments cleanliness survey announced on Thursday, state minister Pratap Jena said. The states Housing and Urban Development Department has bagged the Fastest Moving State Awar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020