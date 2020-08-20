MP to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score: Chouhan

Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh will offer government jobs to youths on the basis of their score in the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) test, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday. He said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to take such a decision.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved creation of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct an online Common Eligibility Test (CET) for selecting candidates for majority of central government jobs. The decision will allow job-seekers take one common test and save costs and time spent on writing multiple exams, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had said.

We have taken a unique and revolutionary decision. Now the youths of the state will not have to appear in any separate examination.

"They will get government jobs on the basis of their score in NRA (eligibility test), Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi. The youths of the state will have the right on Madhya Pradesh government jobs and this we have already decided. Now you (job-seekers) will also get rid of multiple exams and unnecessary expenditures on traveling.

"It is my priority to make your lives better and happy, Chouhan said. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to take this unprecedented decision of giving government jobs to youths of the state on the basis of their NRA score.

"Other states can also emulate it to give relief to their sons and daughters, he added. The NRA will set up examination centres in every district of the country, said a statement issued by the Union Personnel Ministry in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The NRA will conduct a separate CET each for the three levels of graduate, higher secondary (12th pass) and the matriculate (10th pass) candidates for those non-technical posts to which recruitment is currently carried out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

