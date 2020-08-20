9 more COVID-19 patients die in U'khand

Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the toll to 187 while the state's pandemic tally rose to 13,636 with 411 new coronavirus cases. Four COVID-19 patients each died at AIIMS, Rishikesh and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani while one died at the Doon Medical College in Dehradun, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 411 new cases were reported in the state with Udham Singh Nagar district accounting for the highest 125 cases followed by Haridwar (115), Dehradun (87), Nainital (47), Tehri (17), Chamoli (9), Pauri (6), Almora and Champawat (2 each) and Bageshwar (1), it said. A total of 9,443 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far in the state, 50 have migrated out of the state and 187 have died, the bulletin said. There are 3,966 active cases in the state, it said.