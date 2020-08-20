Left Menu
Development News Edition

People will get roads between villages if we return to power: Nitish

These roads between villages would be further connected with state and national highways, Kumar said at a programme, held via video conference, in which he inaugurated a number of developmental projects and laid foundation stone of some new ones. Assembly election in Bihar is due in October-November this year.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:45 IST
People will get roads between villages if we return to power: Nitish
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Laying emphasis on construction of quality roads, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that, if voted back to power, he would provide people with inter-village road connectivity. These roads between villages would be further connected with state and national highways, Kumar said at a programme, held via video conference, in which he inaugurated a number of developmental projects and laid foundation stone of some new ones.

Assembly election in Bihar is due in October-November this year. "We want to construct roads between villages and then link those roads with state and national highways in our next tenure if you (people) give me the opportunity to serve the state once again," Kumar said.

He asked officials to get the survey work completed for the purpose. Kumar also said that each farmland across the state would get water for irrigation purpose in his next tenure.

The ruling NDA is likely to make road connectivity between villages and water for irrigation as major poll issues. The chief minister emphasized the need for construction of quality roads and their maintenance.

The state government has brought maintenance of roads under the ambit of the Public Grievances Redressal Act so that people can lodge complaints with regard to poor maintenance of roads and action will be taken against the erring officers, he said. The chief minister emphasized the construction of quality roads and their maintenance asserting that it is the duty of the department to maintain the roads.

Kumar also asked officials to plant saplings along the roadside as it would not only increase the states green cover area but would also ensure better maintenance of roads. Roads give farmers access to markets where they can sell their produce at a better price, he said.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 14,405 schemes worth Rs 15,192.88 crore relating to the states rural works department. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Rural Works Department Minister Shailesh Kumar also addressed the function through video-conference.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

Police on Thursday identified another militant killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district on Wednesday, in which a top Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT commander was also gunned down, as a Pakistani ultra named Ali Bhai alias Danish. ...

Italy sees 845 new COVID-19 cases, highest since end of lockdown in May

Italy reported 845 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, marking the highest daily increase since May, when the government eased its rigid lockdown measures. Italy, one of Europes worst-hit c...

Trump, Iraqi leader discuss IS, US troops and Iran

President Donald Trump and the prime minister of Iraq met Thursday to discuss ways to confront Iranian aggression in the region, threats from Islamic State sleeper cells and the presidents desire to shrink the US militarys footprint in the ...

Steve Bannon, architect of Trump's 2016 win, charged with defrauding border-wall donors

Steve Bannon, an architect of President Donald Trumps 2016 election victory, has been charged with defrauding Trump supporters in a campaign to help build his signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said on Thursday. As a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020