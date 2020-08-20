Left Menu
Body of missing teenager had no burns, no rape injuries: Police

A day after the body of a missing 17-year-old girl was fished out from a river here, the police on Thursday said her post-mortem has neither confirmed rape nor acid attack.

A day after the body of a missing 17-year-old girl was fished out from a river here, the police on Thursday said her post-mortem has neither confirmed rape nor acid attack. The body of the high school student who had gone missing on Monday from a village in Dhaurhara area was found floating in Varuna river on Wednesday. Police had then said her face and upper portion of the body appeared burnt with acid to hide her identity. “After the first post mortem examination by a panel of two doctors, another autopsy by a team of five doctors was performed and it confirmed that her death had been caused by drowning. Since the body had remained too long in the water, it had turned black,” Bhadohi’s Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Thursday.

The first autopsy by a panel of two doctors had also given the same report, the SP said, adding the body has been handed over to the family. The father of the deceased had named two brick kiln owners who were taken into custody and were being questioned, the SP said.

Police on Wednesday had suspected that the girl, who had gone missing on Monday after venturing out to graze cattle and whose body was fished out of the river, was raped and strangulated to death. SP Ram Badan Singh had said the state of the body suggested that she could have been raped and her face and upper part of the body burnt with acid to hide her identity.

The locals had also staged a protest on the Bhadohi-Jaunpur road demanding immediate arrest of the culprits and had initially not allowed the police to take the body with them. They were, however, pacified after which they allowed to be taken for the autopsy.

