Meghalaya reports highest single-day spike of 126 new COVID-19 cases

Meghalaya on Thursday recorded the highest single-day jump of coronavirus infections when 126 persons tested positive, Health Minister A L Hek said. With the fresh cases, including 77 security personnel, the state's COVID-19 tally has increased to 1,661.

The state government has also decided to close all entry points to Meghalaya for one week every month from September to November to unburden frontline workers. "Government has decided to close all entry points to #Meghalaya for 1 week every month in the next 3 months starting Sept 2020. This is being done to unburden our health, frontline workers, and the respective District Administration engaged in intensive surveillance for #Covid_19," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on his social media platforms.

East Khasi Hills district, where the state capital is located, reported 106 fresh cases, 12 in West Garo Hills, six in Ri-Bhoi and one each in East Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, Health Services director Aman War said. Meghalaya currently has 925 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

Five patients have recovered from the disease till Thursday increasing the tally of recovered persons to 730, War said, adding that 6 person have died so far. The state has also conducted tests on 45,151 persons till date, he said.