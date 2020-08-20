J-K LG visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district on Thursday and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the union territory, an official statement said. The LG was accompanied by Ramesh Kumar, chief executive officer of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, it said.

Sinha, who was on his first visit to the shrine after taking over as the LG earlier this month, inspected wayside facilities provided by the board for pilgrims. He asked the CEO to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety and security of pilgrims, the statement said.

Sinha also directed the CEO to expedite the planning and construction of Durga Bhawan to provide free accommodation facilities to pilgrims. The LG asked for further enhancing accommodation facilities for pilgrims, maximising utilisation of IT-enabled services for them and expediting work for the installation of video walls project, the statement said.

He also asked the CEO to enhance religious activities at the shrine, it said..