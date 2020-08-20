Left Menu
Telangana minister appeals to people to organise Ganesh

Telangana Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people to organize Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and Muharrum this month as per COVID-19 norms in view of the threat of the coronavirus infection spreading due to collective prayers and processions.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:48 IST
Telangana Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday appealed to the people to organize Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and Muharrum this month as per COVID-19 norms in view of the threat of the coronavirus infection spreading due to collective prayers and processions. In a statement, he urged people to continue the same spirit of celebrating festivals, of all religions, at home, which they showed in the past, with regard to Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharrum as well.

People should understand that the danger of coronavirus spreading exists because of collective prayers and processions, he urged. It won't be possible for the government to make arrangements for collective celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the immersion of idols in water bodies and to organize Muharrum and processions in view of COVID-19 norms, he said.

"I humbly request (people) to understand this with a good heart and cooperate by organizing celebrations, festivals, religious programs at respective homes," he said. Observing that restrictions have been in place across the country on events which may witness gatherings, Reddy said cinema halls, function halls, bars and others have been closed in the state as per Centres COVID-19 guidelines.

Schools, colleges and parks are also not being opened, he said. The Centre had issued guidelines not to permit mass celebrations as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Accordingly, since March 16 this year, the festivals of all religions have been organized at homes. Festivals, including Ugadi, Srirama Navami, Good Friday, Ramzan and Bonalu (festival in Telangana), were celebrated at home, he said.

The Independence Day and state formation day, which are organized by the government, were also held in a simple manner, he added. Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged in a statement that the TRS government was imposing restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

"It has become a habit every year for the KCR government to create hurdles on celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi," he said. The TRS government was creating hurdles for Ganesh festivities to win over a particular section to its side with an eye on the coming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, he claimed.

