Odisha bags two cleanliness survey awards

Odisha on Thursday bagged two national awards in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday, state minister Pratap Jena said. The state's Housing and Urban Development Department has bagged the "Fastest Moving State Award" while Berhampur Municipal Corporation was adjudged the Best Medium City award under "Innovation and Best Practices (3-10 lakh population)" category, he said.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020 were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi. "Congratulations @HUDDepartOdisha as #Odisha wins the Fastest Moving State Award in #SwachhSurvekshan2020 & @BrahmapurCrop for winning Best Practice (3-10 Lakh Population). There is a sustained effort to make our cities cleaner & livable," the Chief Ministers Office of Odisha tweeted.