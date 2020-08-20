Left Menu
Officials deliberate upon COVID-19 measures for next year's Gangasagar mela

A meeting was held here among government officials on Thursday to discuss the arrangements that would have to be made, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for the annual Ganagasagar Mela in early 2021, sources in the state secretariat said. Pilgrims from across the country and also neighbouring Nepal attend the annual fair on Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas during Makar Sankranti.

Several representatives of the West Bengal Police, officials of the transport, irrigation and PWD departments attended the meeting, the sources said. Various aspects regarding the safety protocols that would have to be adopted, given the current situation, were discussed at the meeting, they said.

A senior official said tenders will be floated in September for vessels to be used during the fair, pilgrim sheds, and barges for dredging of river Muriganga, which separates Sagar Island from the mainland. Police personnel, civil administration officials and engineers will shortly inspect the mela ground and jetties, the official added.

