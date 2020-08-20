Left Menu
Development News Edition

Communities in Odisha State obtain Tsunami Ready global recognition

On 7 August 2020, UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission granted “Tsunami Ready” recognition to the first communities in the Indian Ocean region: Venkatraipur and Noliasahi villages in Odisha State, India.

UNESCO | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:38 IST
Communities in Odisha State obtain Tsunami Ready global recognition
“Our community would like to thank UNESCO-IOC for this recognition, and for enhancing the sustainability of our community against tsunami hazard,” remarked Appa Rao, Community Leader at Venkatraipur Village. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Venkatraipur and Noliasahi in the Odisha State (India) are the first communities in the Indian Ocean region to obtain Tsunami Ready international recognition, the golden standard of tsunami preparedness awarded by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

On 7 August 2020, UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission granted "Tsunami Ready" recognition to the first communities in the Indian Ocean region: Venkatraipur and Noliasahi villages in Odisha State, India. The certification recognizes the two communities' success at organizing and completing collaborative tsunami preparedness initiatives involving community leaders, national and local emergency management agencies, and citizen groups.

"Our community would like to thank UNESCO-IOC for this recognition, and for enhancing the sustainability of our community against tsunami hazard," remarked Appa Rao, Community Leader at Venkatraipur Village.

Tsunami Ready recognition is achieved by satisfying multiple initiatives. These include conducting a community tsunami-risk reduction programme, designation and mapping of tsunami hazard zones, public display of tsunami information, easily understood tsunami evacuation maps, outreach and public education materials, participation in mock drills, community emergency plans, and the presence of reliable 24-hour early warning system.

Collectively, the Tsunami Ready certification check-list aims to improve tsunami preparedness in coastal communities, to minimise the loss of life and property, and to ensure a structural and systematic approach to building community preparedness.

The Tsunami Ready Programme is administered by UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) through its Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (ICG/IOTWMS). In order to promote Tsunami Ready piloting, the Indian Ocean Tsunami Information Centre (IOTIC), together with the IOTWMS Secretariat, developed regional guidelines and conducted four regional training on Tsunami Emergency Maps, Plans and Procedures (TEMPP) involving 22 Indian Ocean Member States.

Addressing the new Tsunami Ready communities, Ardito Kodijat (Head of the IOTIC) emphasized the importance of taking the Tsunami Ready certification as a continuous process. "This recognition is an achievement, but not the ending, it is a start of new responsibility to continue to be prepared and be an example to the others," he explained.

In Odisha State, UNESCO's IOC and the Government of India (via its National Tsunami Ready Board and Ministry of Earth Sciences) recognized the Tsunami Ready recognition for Venkatraipur and Noliasahi through a virtual ceremony. High profile speakers included Dr Rajeevan, Secretary of India's Ministry of Earth Sciences; Prof. Dwikorita Karnawati, Chair of the ICG/IOTWMS; Dr Satheesh Shenoi, Vice-Chair of UNESCO's IOC, and Mr G V V Sarma, Secretary of India's National Disaster Management Authority.

The authorities congratulated the communities on achieving Tsunami Ready recognition and encouraged wider adaption of this programme for enhancing the safety of all vulnerable communities from coastal hazards.

"Odisha State is motivated to make all 326 villages and urban local bodies Tsunami Ready in 1-years' time", said Managing Director P.K. Jena of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority. Coastal communities in other Indian Ocean Member States have also expressed interest in preparing for future tsunami events by fulfilling the UNESCO-IOC Tsunami Ready indicators.

Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, Head of the IOTWMS Secretariat, insisted on the potential for scaling up Tsunami Ready recognition in the region: "Venkatraipur and Noliasahi achieved the distinction of becoming first in the Indian Ocean to become Tsunami Ready, and we hope this recognition by UNESCO-IOC will catalyse wider implementation in other communities in India and the wider Indian Ocean region."

The Tsunami Ready Programme is a key contribution by UNESCO's IOC to the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, set to officially begin on 1 January 2021, and which aims to build capacities of countries, communities and citizens to reduce and appropriately respond to the risk posed by tsunamis and other ocean-related hazards.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to deny entry to countries that bar Nigerians - minister

Nigeria will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday.The principle of reciprocity will be applied, Sirika told reporters. If you ban u...

DMRC chief inspects Rajiv Chowk Metro station

DMRC chief Mangu Singh on Thursday inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities, officials said. The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with p...

Trump wants #SCOTUS OK to block critics on @realdonaldtrump

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to allow him to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The administration said in a high-court filing Thursday that Trumps realdonaldtrump account with more than 85 million follow...

HC grants interim stay on Rs 5 lakh fine order on hospital

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the order in which the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a private hospital for overcharging patients. The NMC, on August 14,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020