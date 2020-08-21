UP BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh passes away

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Sadar in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, Janmejaya Singh, passed away due to heart attack in Lucknow late last night. He was 75-year-old. Doctors at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute stated that the MLA passed away during the installation of a peacemaker. Singh was earlier taken to the Civil Hospital, which referred him to the Lohia Institute after his condition worsened.

"The MLA had a heart attack. He died during the installation of a pacemaker," said Dr Vikram Singh, Medical Superintendent, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute. Issuing a statement on his death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Janmejaya Singh was a devoted public figure. He was working hard for the development of his constituency. He used to work for the poor and weaker section of the society. In his death, the party has lost a dedicated worker and the public has lost a true well-wisher." (ANI)