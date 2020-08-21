7-year-old boy sodomised

A youth has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy in a village in Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said Friday

The youth took the boy to a secluded place in Khaikhedi village Thursday evening and sodomised him, the boy's family has alleged

The official said police registered a case under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.