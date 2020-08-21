CBDT refunds Rs 88,652 cr to over 24.64 lakh taxpayers from April 1 onwards

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has so far issued refunds worth over Rs 88,652 crores to more than 24.64 lakh taxpayers since the start of April, officials said on Friday.

Income tax refunds worth Rs 28,180 crores have been issued to over 23 lakh cases, along with corporate tax refunds of Rs 60,472 crores to 1,58,280 cases.

