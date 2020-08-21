1 more dead, 10 recover from COVID-19 in Shamli

1 more dead, 10 recover from COVID-19 in ShamliPTI | Shamli | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:17 IST
One more person died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, taking the death toll from the disease in the district to 14, an official said Friday. Six new COVID-19 cases pushed the total number of active infections to 129, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.
Ten people recovered and were discharged from COVID-19 hospital Thursday, Kaur added. The data was updated late last evening.
