Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant death case: Unidentified person being questioned by CBI in Mumbai

The CBI team brought an unidentified person related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to the guest house where they are staying, for questioning on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:36 IST
Sushant death case: Unidentified person being questioned by CBI in Mumbai
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The CBI team brought an unidentified person related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to the guest house where they are staying, for questioning on Friday. A meeting of CBI officers, who arrived from Delhi on Thursday, to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case, is underway at the airforce transit facility in Santacruz, Mumbai, said sources.

"A meeting of CBI officers, who arrived from Delhi yesterday, is underway at airforce transit facility in Santacruz, Mumbai", sources said. On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Light rain in parts of Himachal, possibility of landslides in Shimla, Sholan: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday predicted light to moderate rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and said that landslides may occur in the Shimla and Solan districts.Light to moderate rain is very likely to continue in the di...

Zimbabwe teachers reject government's proposal to reopen schools for examination

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe ARTUZ has said that teachers have rejected the governments proposal to reopen schools for examination classes, according to a news report by Xinhua Net.Zimbabwes Information Minister Monica Mutsv...

Flores drives in four as Giants rout Angels

Wilmer Flores homered, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 10-5 win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night. Flores got plenty of help, as the Giants finished with 12 hits,...

Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for liver disease treatment drug

Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its step-down subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market Ursodiol tablets, used for treatment of patients with primary biliary cirrhosis PBCPBC is a progressive disease of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020