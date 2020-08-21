Security tightened in Muzaffarnagar village

Tension prevailed in a village here after two groups engaged in a heated exchange over installing statues allegedly on a land meant for public use, police said Friday. They said additional police personnel have been deployed in Kasoli village as a precautionary measure and the situation is now under control.

Tension started when a group opposed the installation of statues of sages on the land by the other group, police said. Sub-divisional Magistrate Deepak Kumar said authorities were trying to resolve the dispute by offering to shift the statues to another location.