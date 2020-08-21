Left Menu
Sushant case: CBI team reaches Mumbai's Bandra Police Station

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached Bandra Police Station for further investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:41 IST
CBI officials arrive at Bandra Police Station on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached Bandra Police Station for further investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday. Earlier today, the CBI team brought an unidentified person related to the case, to the guest house where they are staying, for questioning.

On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

