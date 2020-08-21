Left Menu
Alleged criminal gunned down in police 'encounter' in TN

The drug peddler attempted to escape after attacking constable Mubarak. Ayanavaram police Inspector Natarajan had to open fire at the fleeing accused who was later declared dead," Aggarwal told P T I.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 12:25 IST
Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI): A drug peddler involved in murder cases besides extortion, was allegedly killed in a police 'encounter' here on Friday morning when he made a frantic bid to escape after attacking a constable, a top city police official said. The deceased Sankar attacked constable Mubarak with a sickle when he was brought to the place of the incident for 'recovery' (of drugs) by a police team following his earlier arrest, City Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said.

The Commissioner said Sankar was also involved in three murder, four attempt to murder and 50 other cases, adding he had five non-bailable warrants pending against him and had been detained under the stringent Goondas Act nine times in the past. "An encounter has taken place this morning. The drug peddler attempted to escape after attacking constable Mubarak.

Ayanavaram police Inspector Natarajan had to open fire at the fleeing accused who was later declared dead," Aggarwal told P T I. Sankar (49) was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here where doctors who examined him pronounced that he was "dead on arrival," he said.

The police, who fired three rounds at the accused, warned him after he attacked the constable and opened fire in "self-defence", Aggarwal later told reporters. "There will be a magisterial inquiry as per procedure," and according to laid down Supreme Court guidelines, he said.

Aggarwal said that vigil has been stepped up to prevent drug peddling. "Last month we had seized about 800 kg of ganja. We are firm on not allowing drug peddling," he said.

Sankar was involved in drug peddling in Ayanavaram and also in other parts of North Chennai. The Ayanavaram police registered a case.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI.

