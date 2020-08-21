Left Menu
Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, rescue ops underway

As incessant rains have disrupted normal lives of people due to overflowing of rivers, rescue operations are underway in Chhattisgarh's Sukma to evacuate netizens to safer places, an official said on Friday.

Updated: 21-08-2020 14:56 IST
Visual from Sukma. Image Credit: ANI

"A flood-like situation has been created here due to incessant heavy rainfall for the last eight to nine days. All arrangements are in place and forces are on standby to carry out rescue operations. We will shift people to a shelter if the water level rises further. The affected people are being provided with food by the gram panchayat," said Prateek Chaturvedi, Sub Divisional Officer of Police of Sukhma.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted, "The convergence of strong southwesterly/southerly winds at lower levels over northwest India is very likely to continue till today. Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh." (ANI)

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

