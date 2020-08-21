Left Menu
Two arrested, 2.40 quintal of cannabis seized: Bulandshahr Police

The Bulandshahr police on Friday arrested two alleged narcotic smugglers after they were found carrying 2.40 quintal of cannabis valued at Rs 12.50 lakh in a goods carrier. Police said the duo had procured the cannabis from Odisha to sell it in Delhi. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered and further investigation in on, said police..

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:34 IST
The Bulandshahr police on Friday arrested two alleged narcotic smugglers after they were found carrying 2.40 quintal of cannabis valued at Rs 12.50 lakh in a goods carrier. The police also impounded the vehicle and cannabis, an official said.

The police identified the arrested accused as Aligarh residents Satya Prakash and Chhote Lal. The arrests were made early Friday from a traffic intersection near Brahmanand College in Bulandshahr by a Kotwali Dehat police team which had a tip off that the duo would be passing through Bulandshahr on way to Delhi from Aligarh in their vehicle carrying the narcotic. Police said the duo had procured the cannabis from Odisha to sell it in Delhi.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered and further investigation in on, said police..

