HP Agricultural University gets new vice-chancellor

Harinder Kumar Chaudhary was appointed as the new vice-chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University on Friday, according to a statement from the Governor's office. HP Governor and Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya has appointed Chaudhary, who is the head of the Department of Genetics & Plant Breeding in the university, as its vice-chancellor, it stated. Chaudhary also heads the Department of Agriculture Biotechnology in the same varsity.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:06 IST
Harinder Kumar Chaudhary was appointed as the new vice-chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University on Friday, according to a statement from the Governor's office. HP Governor and Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya has appointed Chaudhary, who is the head of the Department of Genetics & Plant Breeding in the university, as its vice-chancellor, it stated.

Chaudhary also heads the Department of Agriculture Biotechnology in the same varsity. The appointment of Choudhary is for a period of three years or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

He replaces Ashok Kumar Sarial who retired last month. Senior IAS officer Onkar Chand Sharma was holding temporary charge since August 11. The agriculture university is located in Palampur, 40 kilometres from Dharamshala.

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

