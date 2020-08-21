Elderly watchman found dead at employer's house in UP's Bulandshahr

A 65-year-old watchman was found dead at his employer's house in a suspected case of murder in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Friday, police said. The exact cause of death is not yet known as police has sent the body for a post-mortem.

The watchman, identified as Pooran Singh, was lying lifeless at the house in Zahidpur Kalan village of Khurja Kotwali area in the district on Friday morning. He used to guard the house of late Gajendra Chauhan. It is being said that Singh, a resident of the same village, lived alone at the place.

Bobby, the house owner's grandson, got information and reached the place. He informed the police about the incident and found that the body had bruise marks on the head below the ears, they said. Singh is survived by two daughters, who are both married, police added.

Circle Officer Suresh Kumar Singh said the post-mortem report is still awaited while the matter is under investigation..