Telangana: VP Naidu expresses grief at loss of lives in fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant

Vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. "Distressed by the loss of lives in a fire incident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," Naidu said in a tweet.

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited in a statement said nine persons who were trapped inside the Left Bank Power House in Srisailam, have lost their lives in the fire accident. Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse of the Srisailam left bank hydroelectric project at around 10:30 pm.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the fire incident. The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing relief measures and spoke to Telangana Power Minister Jagdeeshwar Reddy about the incident. Telangana Minister for Power Jagadeeswar Reddy, Nagarkurnool district collector L Sarman, Telangana Transco, GENCO CMD Prabhakar Rao, local MLA G Balaraju, were among those who visited the site.