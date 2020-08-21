Left Menu
3 of family killed as house collapses after heavy rains, missing woman's body found

PTI | Dehradun/Pithoragarh | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:46 IST
A man and his two children were buried alive when their house collapsed following rains in Pithoragarh district early on Friday, while the body of a woman was found in a village four days after she went missing in the wake of a landslide. Intermittent rains also lashed various parts of the state blocking several roads, including those leading to the Himalayan temples.

Kushal Nath, 27, had recently bought it from someone, the DM said. SDRF and police personnel extricated the bodies from the rubble of the house besides rescuing Nath's wife who was injured in the incident, Jogdande said.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Office in Dehradun said the body of 32-year-old Bhagirathi Devi, who had gone missing after a landslide on August 17, was found in Jumma village of Dharchula area in Pithoragarh district on Friday. The roads leading to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri got blocked at several points with rocks and boulders tumbling down the hills following rains, the state disaster management office said in Dehradun.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was blocked in Totaghati in Chamoli, the road to Kedarnath at Jaleshwar Mahadev and Sitapur parking at Rudraprayag and the one to Yamunotri at Silai bend in Uttarkashi, it said. Tawaghat-Pangla, Tawaghat-Sobla, Jauljibi-Munsiyari and Ghat-Pithoragarh roads in Pithoragarh district were also blocked besides Bhatraujkhan-Ramnagar road in Almora, Dugadda-Kotdwar road in Pauri district and the road beyond Kodiyala at Vyasi in Tehri district, the disaster management office said.

