Erode Collector tests positive for coronavirus

Erode (TN), Aug 21 (PTI): Erode district Collector C Kathiravan has tested positive for COVID-19. According to health officials, the Collector fell sick on Friday morning and took a coronavirus test which indicated he was infected.

Following this, he self-quarantined in his residential quarters. His family members, too, took the test during the day and are awaiting the results.

The Collector had participated in a function and it is said he might have contracted the infection then. Those how took part in that government function have been advised to take a COVID-19 test.

Coronavirus cases in the district are on the rise. Over 1,800 positive cases have been reported and 29 deaths reported.