President Kovind extends best wishes on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi has said:-

"On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is an expression of people's enthusiasm, joy and forbearance in taking every section of the society along on this occasion.

At present we are facing the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic. I hope and pray that Lord Ganesha bless us all to overcome this pandemic at the earliest possible and we all live a happy and healthy life.

On this festival, let us pledge to strengthen the mutual harmony, fraternity and unity among all citizens of the country."

(With Inputs from PIB)