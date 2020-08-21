FS Shringla, Vietnam envoy deliberate on ties
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau and is believed to have discussed a host of bilateral issues. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Amb @SanhChauPham of Vietnam, with whom India has strong ties and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:00 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau and is believed to have discussed a host of bilateral issues. In 2016, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vietnam, bilateral relations were further elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" . "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Amb @SanhChauPham of Vietnam, with whom India has strong ties and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
ALSO READ
National Education Policy is set to lay foundation of new India of 21st century: PM Narendra Modi on NEP.
Pained by plane accident in Kozhikode; authorities are at the spot providing all assistance to the affected: PM Narendra Modi.
Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan about the situation, says PM Narendra Modi on the plane accident in Kozhikode.
PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with CMs of six states to review flood situation: PMO.
Cleanliness drive has been a big support in fight against coronavirus, says PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.