SSR death case: ED records statement of late actor's sister Priyanka

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is recording the statement of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka, informed the ED officials on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is recording the statement of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka, informed the ED officials on Friday. Priyanka is a nominee in Rajput's bank account, the officials said.

The ED had previously recorded the statement of KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput, in the national capital on Monday in connection with a case related to the death of the actor, sources said. According to sources, Singh was asked about the missing funds from Sushant's bank accounts.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

