Godavari, Krishna and Narmada rivers likely to rise due to heavy rainfall: Ministry of Jal Shakti
The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday warned that rivers Godavari, Krishna and Narmada, along with their tributaries, are likely to rise due to heavy rainfall in various states.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:18 IST
The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday warned that rivers Godavari, Krishna and Narmada, along with their tributaries, are likely to rise due to heavy rainfall in various states. "Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, rivers Godavari, Krishna, and Narmada along with their tributaries are likely to rise," said the ministry.
The ministry also asked to maintain a strict vigil in all these states for the next three to four days. "Strict vigil is to be maintained in all these states for the next 3 to 4 days," the ministry said. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Odisha CM condoles deaths in Ahmedabad hospital fire
Odisha FC appoints Rogerio Ramos as goalkeeping coach for ISL 7
King Cobra rescued from residential area in Odisha's Ganjam district
3 children drown while bathing in Odisha
Odisha govt directs fire safety review of COVID facilities after Ahmedabad tragedy