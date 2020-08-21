Left Menu
Godavari, Krishna and Narmada rivers likely to rise due to heavy rainfall: Ministry of Jal Shakti

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday warned that rivers Godavari, Krishna and Narmada, along with their tributaries, are likely to rise due to heavy rainfall in various states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday warned that rivers Godavari, Krishna and Narmada, along with their tributaries, are likely to rise due to heavy rainfall in various states. "Due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, rivers Godavari, Krishna, and Narmada along with their tributaries are likely to rise," said the ministry.

The ministry also asked to maintain a strict vigil in all these states for the next three to four days. "Strict vigil is to be maintained in all these states for the next 3 to 4 days," the ministry said. (ANI)

