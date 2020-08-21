Amit Shah expresses anguish over loss of lives in Telangana fire tragedy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the fire incident at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. "Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to tragic fire accident at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:33 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the fire incident at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. Nine people died in the blaze that broke out at the plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border late on Thursday night. "Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to tragic fire accident at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Shah tweeted.
The fire broke out when at least 17 people were inside the plant and eight of them managed to come out, officials said. Six bodies, out of the nine dead, have been recovered by rescue teams so far and efforts were on to pull out the others from the underground plant.
