Noida: 1,839 vehicles challaned, 17 impounded for flouting COVID curbs

One person was arrested and owners of 1,839 vehicles were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 17 vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded over 6,900 positive cases of COVID-19 including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic. Security checks were also intensified in view of the lockdown-like curbs over the weekend beginning Friday 10 pm. "One FIR was registered and one person arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 4,728 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,839 of them while another 17 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 2,64,300 were collected in fines during the action, the police said. The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.