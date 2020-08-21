Left Menu
Development News Edition

57 new cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 1,718

Fourteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 749, and six patients have died so far, War said. Meghalaya currently has 963 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:21 IST
57 new cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 1,718
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 57 more people, including five security personnel, tested positive for COVID- 19 in Meghalaya on Friday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,718, a Health Department official said. Of the 57 new cases, 33 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 17 from West Khasi Hills district, three from West Garo Hills district, two from East Garo Hills district and one each from Ri-Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills districts, Health Services Director Aman War said.

"Three BSF personnel from West Garo Hills district and two employees of the Indian Air Force from East Khasi Hills district are among the new patients," he said. Fourteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 749, and six patients have died so far, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 963 active COVID-19 cases, he said. East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 599, followed by West Garo Hills (221) and Ri-Bhoi (92), War said.

"Of the 599 active cases in East Khasi Hills district, 223 are security personnel," he said. Meghalaya had reported its highest single-day spike of 126 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

More than 70,413 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-No elk or trout, but Fed's virtual retreat may stoke market's 'animal spirits'

Investors could get a hint from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell next week about how aggressively the U.S. central bank will try to manage the long-term recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Powell will discuss the Feds monetary poli...

DA to review 2011 police shooting of 68-year-old Black man

A Massachusetts prosecutor says her office will review the investigation into the 2011 fatal shooting by police of an unarmed 68-year-old Black man during a drug raid targeting his stepson and another man. Eurie Stamps was shot and killed i...

Man arrested with grenade in J-K's Ganderbal

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a man and seized a grenade from his possession in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Urp...

Rome beach awaits baby turtle hatching

A loggerhead sea turtle has buried its eggs in the sands of a popular beach near Rome, the first time one has travelled this far north up the Italian peninsula to hatch its offspirng. Beach-goers have been gathering around the fence of a ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020