57 new cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 1,718

At least 57 more people, including five security personnel, tested positive for COVID- 19 in Meghalaya on Friday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,718, a Health Department official said. Of the 57 new cases, 33 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 17 from West Khasi Hills district, three from West Garo Hills district, two from East Garo Hills district and one each from Ri-Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills districts, Health Services Director Aman War said.

"Three BSF personnel from West Garo Hills district and two employees of the Indian Air Force from East Khasi Hills district are among the new patients," he said. Fourteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 749, and six patients have died so far, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 963 active COVID-19 cases, he said. East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 599, followed by West Garo Hills (221) and Ri-Bhoi (92), War said.

"Of the 599 active cases in East Khasi Hills district, 223 are security personnel," he said. Meghalaya had reported its highest single-day spike of 126 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

More than 70,413 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official added.