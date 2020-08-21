Erode Collector tests positive for coronavirus

Left Menu
PTI | Erode | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:12 IST
(EDS: Upgrading; correcting typo in para 6) Erode (TN), Aug 21 (PTI): Erode district Collector C Kathiravan has tested positive for COVID-19. According to health officials, the Collector fell sick on Friday morning and took a coronavirus test which indicated he was infected.

Following this, he self-quarantined in his residential quarters. His family members, too, took the test during the day and are awaiting the results.

The Collector had participated in a function and it is said he might have contracted the infection then. Those who took part in that government function have been advised to take a COVID-19 test.

Coronavirus cases in the district are on the rise. Over 1,800 positive cases have been reported and 29 deaths reported.

